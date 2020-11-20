Global  
 

Owl found in NYC Christmas tree could take flight Saturday

Newsday Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The tiny owl found dehydrated and hungry among the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and set to be released back into the wild Saturday
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Workers Find Owl In Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Workers Find Owl In Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 00:31

 Workers moving the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a little surprise. They found an owl tucked away in the branches.

