AP Top Stories November 23 A
Here's the latest for Monday November 23rd: New COVID vaccine appears effective in late trials; Fatal stabbing in California church; Trump continues legal challenges to vote; Biden expected to name secretary of state.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Pregnant women haven't been included in promising COVID vaccine trialsVaccine trials have had promising results, but a lack of testing makes it unclear whether they'll be safe for those who are pregnant.
USATODAY.com
How cyber crooks are capitalizing on fears triggered by Covid-19
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:08Published
Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
California State of the United States of America
California church stabbing: Two dead after stabbing attack at San Jose churchTwo people have been killed and others have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a California church, authorities say.Officers were called to the Grace..
New Zealand Herald
NASA-ESA launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite to monitor the oceansRead full article tech2 News Staff22 November 2020, 9:59 pm·4-min read A US-European satellite designed to extend a decades-long measurement of global sea..
WorldNews
Hundreds in Huntington Beach defy new California curfew amid spike in COVID casesHundreds of protesters gathered in the Orange County city of Huntington Beach on Saturday night just as California's new curfew went into effect.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Republicans as a multicultural working class party? That's Trump-level delusional thinking.America's real working class is increasingly the opposite of Trump's base — struggling, female and diverse. And most in those groups voted for Biden.
USATODAY.com
Georgia Is a Purple State, but Don’t Expect Centrist PoliticiansGeorgia flipped blue for Joe Biden, but in its all-important and costly Senate runoff elections, the Republicans are in full attack mode while the Democrats..
NYTimes.com
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Business Leaders, Citing Damage to Country, Urge Trump to Begin TransitionAt the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
NYTimes.com
US Presidential transition: Trump appeals after judge dismissed Pennsylvania lawsuit
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:42Published
