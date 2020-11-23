Global  
 

AP Top Stories November 23 A

Monday, 23 November 2020
Here's the latest for Monday November 23rd: New COVID vaccine appears effective in late trials; Fatal stabbing in California church; Trump continues legal challenges to vote; Biden expected to name secretary of state.
 
 The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is one of the top neurology programs in the United States.

 Vaccine trials have had promising results, but a lack of testing makes it unclear whether they'll be safe for those who are pregnant.
 
The seismic change in how we live our lives and use of the Internet has prompted a proliferation of e-crimes. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have converted a part of our home into a workplace. We are connecting to global servers and downloading data from our home networks. In this latest episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor speaks with Shibabrata Bhaumik, Founder and CEO of PayQ and Abheek Dutta, Senior Vice President, The Henson Group about how cyber crooks are capitalizing on anxieties and fears triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

 Two people have been killed and others have been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a California church, authorities say.Officers were called to the Grace..
 Read full article tech2 News Staff22 November 2020, 9:59 pm·4-min read A US-European satellite designed to extend a decades-long measurement of global sea..
 Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Orange County city of Huntington Beach on Saturday night just as California's new curfew went into effect.
 America's real working class is increasingly the opposite of Trump's base — struggling, female and diverse. And most in those groups voted for Biden.
 Georgia flipped blue for Joe Biden, but in its all-important and costly Senate runoff elections, the Republicans are in full attack mode while the Democrats..
Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

 At the urging of New York’s attorney general, business leaders in New York push for the Trump administration to begin a transfer of power.
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA. The top stories for the week of November 20, 2020, include the debut of the V-8-powered Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Ram 1500..

The November 21, 2020 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.

The real estate market continues to go strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge President Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump’s attempt to block the certification of votes in...
Bolton: 'Trump is throwing rocks through windows' By MAYA PARTHASARATHY 11/22/2020 Former White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for continuing to contest the...
Chris Christie calls Trump legal team ‘a national embarrassment,’ says the election is over Former Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that the election was over and President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden. Christie, a strong supporter of the president,...
