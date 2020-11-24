Miami hospital prepares for coronavirus vaccine distribution
CBS News got rare access inside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami that will be among the first to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Mireya Villarreal shows us how health care workers are preparing for its distribution.
