Miami hospital prepares for coronavirus vaccine distribution

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
CBS News got rare access inside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami that will be among the first to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Mireya Villarreal shows us how health care workers are preparing for its distribution.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Jackson Memorial Hospital Health Care Workers Ready For COVID Vaccine

Jackson Memorial Hospital Health Care Workers Ready For COVID Vaccine 02:33

 CBS4's Mireya Villarreal reports JMH is one of two South Florida hospitals receiving the shipments of the COVID vaccine.

