Biden to nominate Tony Blinken as secretary of state

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served as deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration. CBS News State Department reporter Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
News video: China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state

China hopeful as Biden to name secretary of state 00:35

 China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing hoped to have a "healthy and stable relationship development" with U.S., after a source said President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

