Biden to nominate Tony Blinken as secretary of state
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken as his nominee for secretary of state on Tuesday. Blinken served as deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration. CBS News State Department reporter Christina Ruffini joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Georgia to begin second recount at request of Trump campaignGeorgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the state will begin a recount on Wednesday as requested by the Trump campaign. The state certified its..
CBS News
Trump Frees Up Government Agency for Biden Transition, but Not ConcedingPresident Trump is finally cracking the door for President-elect Joe Biden's administration to begin the transition -- but he's still far from publicly admitting..
TMZ.com
When will the official Biden transition begin?The General Services Administration, the government agency responsible for authorizing the official presidential transition, has been delaying the process. Ilya..
CBS News
Biden selects Cabinet and national security officialsPresident-elect Biden is starting to name his choices for Cabinet and national security positions. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Politico White..
CBS News
Tony Blinken American government official
Joe Biden names his foreign policy teamWASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..
WorldNews
Biden taps longtime foreign policy officials for key positionsPresident-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is coming into sharper focus as he gears up to announce key nominations this week. He has selected Tony Blinken to serve as..
CBS News
Biden’s expected choice for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is a defender of global alliances.
NYTimes.com
Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positionsPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for..
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Michigan certifies vote count despite Trump campaign's objectionsMichigan is certifying its election results after President-elect Joe Biden won the state, despite efforts from the Trump campaign and some Republicans to block..
CBS News
Minnesota governor announces new COVID restrictions ahead of ThanksgivingMinnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced new restrictions in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections across the state. It comes as the nation's death toll..
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Biden Pick to Lead Spy Agencies Played Key Role in Drone Strike Program Under ObamaProgressives wonder whether Avril D. Haines, the president-elect’s pick for director of national intelligence, is bold enough. But she believes a good process..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories Nov. 23 PHere are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7..
USATODAY.com
She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
US election: Joe Biden announces top national security staff, signalling U-turn on Donald Trump's 'America First' policiesPresident-elect Joe Biden has tapped Obama administration veterans for top national security positions, signalling a stark shift from the Trump administration's..
New Zealand Herald
