Coronavirus updates: Maryland State Police to enforce COVID restrictions; Los Angeles County stay-at-home order coming?; 257K US deaths

Leaders pay last respects to former Assam CM Gogoi in Guwahati



Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati on November 24. He passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. His health condition was in critical stage.

