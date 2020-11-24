Global  
 

Actress Glenn Close on new film "Hillbilly Elegy"

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Glenn Close joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new Netflix movie, "Hillbilly Elegy," and what it took to physically transform into her character.
