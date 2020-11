A Mixed Message For New Yorkers This Thanksgiving: Stay Home, Or Dine Inside A Restaurant Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"We’re going to be alone physically" this Thanksgiving, Cuomo says, unless you choose to go eat in a restaurant with a bunch of strangers. [ more › ] "We’re going to be alone physically" this Thanksgiving, Cuomo says, unless you choose to go eat in a restaurant with a bunch of strangers. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

