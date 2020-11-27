Global  
 

COVID-19 leads to a Black Friday unlike any other

CBS News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
A surge of Americans are shopping from home, while millions who are out of work are struggling to pay bills. Nikki Battiste reports.
 The biggest shopping season of the year is almost here, and like so many other things, Black Friday will look different this year. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t score some great deals.

Pictures of a Thanksgiving That No One Pictured

 To retain the essence of the holiday in a pandemic-scarred year, many Americans found themselves having to bend Thanksgiving traditions into unexpected shapes.
NYTimes.com

Nearly 7 million households at risk of eviction when moratoriums expire on Dec. 31

 Millions of Americans could lose their homes at the end of the year when federal and local eviction moratoriums expire. The Centers for Disease Control and..
CBS News

President-elect Biden urges Americans to stay safe over holidays

 President-elect Biden is asking Americans to adhere to coronavirus guidelines and stay safe over the holidays, noting the shared sacrifice everyone in this..
CBS News

Campaigns urge Americans to support Black-owned businesses

 Holiday shopping has begun and some social media campaigns are urging Americans to support Black-owned businesses this holiday season. CBS MoneyWatch reporter..
CBS News

The Challenge of Black Patriotism

 For Black Americans, loving the country and criticizing it have always been inseparable — something other Americans have often struggled to understand.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

The K-shaped recovery just keeps getting more K-shaped — better for those at the top and worse at the bottom

 Overall, Americans of color — particularly Black Americans — have felt the economic fallout more acutely. This K-shaped recession is more extreme.
Business Insider

Republicans Rewrite an Old Playbook on Disenfranchising Black Americans

 As they try to somehow reverse Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump and his allies have targeted heavily Black cities, painting them as corrupt and trying to...
NYTimes.com