Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. official says "The Crown" should have "fiction" warning

CBS News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oliver Dowden Oliver Dowden

The Crown should carry fiction warning, says culture secretary

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says viewers of the Netflix drama "may mistake fiction for fact".
BBC News
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend [Video]

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding [Video]

Oliver Dowden defends UK government's record on arts funding

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended the UK government's record of providing support for the arts and creative industries. Thirty-six cultural organisations will receive over £77 million from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Dowden: I was being attacked by the arts for prioritising sports [Video]

Dowden: I was being attacked by the arts for prioritising sports

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden accepts there is a growing sense offrustration at the ban on live crowds at sporting events, but insists therecan be no change until the spread of coronavirus is curbed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

The Crown Season 4 Princess Diana Fashion: Fact or Fiction [Video]

The Crown Season 4 Princess Diana Fashion: Fact or Fiction

We're obsessed with "The Crown" Season 4, especially Princess Diana's fashion.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:26Published
Warning From Space Movie [Video]

Warning From Space Movie

Warning From Space Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The first Japanese science fiction film to be made in colour, Koji Shima’s Warning From Space features eye-popping special effects from the same team..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

U.K. official says "The Crown" should have "fiction" warning

 "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact," said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.
CBS News

The Crown viewers could mistake fiction for fact, Culture Secretary fears

 Viewers of hit Netflix series The Crown could be in danger of mistaking fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes, the Culture Secretary...
Belfast Telegraph