Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jones Injured Yet Giants Somehow Find Way To Beat Bengals, Move Into First Place In NFC East

CBS 2 Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
The New York Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half on Sunday, but they generated enough offense to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Jones was never going to win this game, Bucs hold on to win v NY Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Giants. Nick feels the Giants were never going to win because Daniel Jones' best case scenario was a tie & the 4th quarter did not..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published
Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless breaks down Giants' Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED

The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published