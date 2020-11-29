Global  
 

Source: Pa. Lawmaker Gets a Positive Test at Trump Meeting

Newsmax Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday.
