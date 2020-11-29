Source: Pa. Lawmaker Gets a Positive Test at Trump Meeting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19



Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany



A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump



President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago