Sidney Powell: Judge Approves Restraining Order on Georgia Officials from Erasing Dominion Voting Machines
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Sidney Powell wins her case against Georgia officials and gets restraining order from deleting data from Dominion voting machines. This signals the biggest win in proving that fraud was committed on behalf of Joe Biden as the beneficiary of flipped votes.
President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election.
According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
Trump's call-in interview...