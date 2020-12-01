Global  
 

Sidney Powell: Judge Approves Restraining Order on Georgia Officials from Erasing Dominion Voting Machines

HNGN Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Sidney Powell: Judge Approves Restraining Order on Georgia Officials from Erasing Dominion Voting MachinesSidney Powell wins her case against Georgia officials and gets restraining order from deleting data from Dominion voting machines. This signals the biggest win in proving that fraud was committed on behalf of Joe Biden as the beneficiary of flipped votes.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 00:36

 President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Trump's call-in interview...

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots. Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet..

