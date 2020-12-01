ShowBiz Minute: Bad Bunny; BTS; Ora
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year; BTS outfits featured in the band's "Dynamite" video go up for auction; Rita Ora apologizes for breaking lockdown rules after holding birthday party. (Dec. 1)
