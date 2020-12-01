Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Bad Bunny; BTS; Ora

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year; BTS outfits featured in the band's "Dynamite" video go up for auction; Rita Ora apologizes for breaking lockdown rules after holding birthday party. (Dec. 1)
 
Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Puerto Rican singer

Bad Bunny canceled AMAs performance after testing positive for COVID-19, not showing 'major symptoms'

 Bad Bunny was forced to cancel his scheduled American Music Awards performance after testing positive for COVID-19, his publicist confirmed Monday.
USATODAY.com

Bad Bunny Forced to Nix AMA Gig After COVID-19 Positive Test

 Bad Bunny fans now know why he didn't perform at the American Music Awards ... he's got the 'Rona. The reggaeton superstar was originally scheduled to perform..
TMZ.com

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

A 'Dynamite' auction for BTS fans

 Pastel outfits worn by pop superstars BTS in the music video for their summer hit "Dynamite" are going up for sale in January - for a good cause. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100 [Video]

BTS' 'Life Goes On' debuts at historic No. 1 on 'Billboard' Hot 100

The song is the K-pop group's third No. 1 on the chart in three months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction [Video]

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up charity auction

K-pop band BTS is offering up its outfits from the music video for hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills charity auction in January.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Rita Ora Rita Ora British singer and actress

Rita Ora Apologizes for 30th Birthday Party Amid Lockdown, Pays $12k Fine

 Rita Ora couldn't resist flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England to celebrate her birthday, but it's her party ... and now she's gonna pay for it,..
TMZ.com

Rita Ora sorry for birthday party that broke lockdown rules

 The British singer said it was "a serious and inexcusable error of judgment."
CBS News

Rita Ora 'sorry' for breaking lockdown rules to attend birthday party

 The singer says her actions were 'irresponsible' and she takes 'full responsibility' for the event.
BBC News

Rita Ora apologises after holding birthday party with 30 friends

Rita Ora apologises after holding birthday party with 30 friends Rita Ora says she's "deeply sorry" for breaking lockdown rules by celebrating her birthday with 30 friends.
Sky News

Rita Ora Apologizes for Breaking Pandemic Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

 Rita Ora is speaking out after hosting a 30th birthday party in London over the weekend. On Monday, Nov. 30, the "Anywhere" singer took to her Instagram Story to...
E! Online