First Openly-Gay WWE Wrestler Pat Patterson Dies At 79
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
36 minutes ago) 'The renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring'
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
4 hours ago
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79.
The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. .
Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s
and became the first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979.
After later working in the ring and becoming a color commentator for...
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79 01:16
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, first openly gay wrestler, dies at 79
Pat Patterson, a WWE Hall of Famer who is considered the first openly gay wrestler in the industry's ranks, died, the WEE announced Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
4 hours ago
WWE Legend Dies at 79
WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at age 79. The icon, who is the first pro-wrestler to come out as gay, had reportedly been battling cancer, Newsweek...
Newsmax
5 hours ago
Pat Patterson, first openly gay professional wrestler, dies aged 79
Tributes are paid to the "trailblazer" and WWE Hall of Fame member whose career spanned six decades.
BBC News
2 hours ago