Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Openly-Gay WWE Wrestler Pat Patterson Dies At 79

Daily Caller Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
'The renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79

Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79 01:16

 Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79. The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. . Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979. After later working in the ring and becoming a color commentator for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79 [Video]

WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79

WWE legend and pioneer Pat Patterson - who invented the Royal Rumble match - has died aged 79.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, first openly gay wrestler, dies at 79

 Pat Patterson, a WWE Hall of Famer who is considered the first openly gay wrestler in the industry's ranks, died, the WEE announced Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

WWE Legend Dies at 79

 WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at age 79. The icon, who is the first pro-wrestler to come out as gay, had reportedly been battling cancer, Newsweek...
Newsmax

Pat Patterson, first openly gay professional wrestler, dies aged 79

 Tributes are paid to the "trailblazer" and WWE Hall of Fame member whose career spanned six decades.
BBC News