Six People Missing After Heavy Rains Cause Mudslides in Alaska
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The landslides crushed at least four houses in Haines, Alaska, which is home to about 2,500 people about 90 miles north of Juneau, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
