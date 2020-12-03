Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six People Missing After Heavy Rains Cause Mudslides in Alaska

NYTimes.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The landslides crushed at least four houses in Haines, Alaska, which is home to about 2,500 people about 90 miles north of Juneau, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alaska Alaska State of the United States of America

Coronavirus updates: Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida schools to stay open in 2021; Alaska's largest city tightens restrictions; 268K US death

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of tougher stay-at-home order. Michigan Rep. John Chirkun tests positive. U.S. deaths top 268K. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Climate change: The woman watching the ice melt from under her feet

 For thousands of years Inupaiq people have relied on the land in Alaska but now climate change is threatening their entire way of life.
BBC News

Permit Denied for Pebble Mine Project in Alaska

 The Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine project, saying it was “contrary to the public interest.”
NYTimes.com

Haines, Alaska Haines, Alaska Census-designated place in Alaska, United States


Juneau, Alaska Juneau, Alaska State capital city and consolidated city-borough in Alaska, United States


Alaska Department of Public Safety Alaska Department of Public Safety


Related news from verified sources

Six People Missing After Heavy Rains Cause Mudslides in Alaska

 The landslides crushed at least four houses in Haines, Alaska, which is home to about 2,500 people about 90 miles north of Juneau, according to the Alaska...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NPR

'The wettest day ever': At least 6 people missing, homes destroyed after record-breaking Southeast Alaska rainstorm

 Multiple precipitation records were broken Tuesday across Southeast Alaska, including a single-day rainfall record from 1946, the NWS said.  
USATODAY.com

Trump administration denies permit for divisive Alaska mine

 ANCHORAGE, Alaka (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday effectively killed a contentious proposed mine in Alaska, a gold and copper prospect envisioned...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NPRNewsmaxChicago S-TUpworthyWashington Post