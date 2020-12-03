Global  
 

Los Angeles issues "safer at home" order to curb rising COVID-19 cases

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles is telling residents to stay home with a new order that also bans gatherings of more than one household. There are multiple exceptions, though. And across the country, states are also grappling with big increases in infections and hospitalizations. David Begnaud reports.
News video: New Safer-At-Home Order Bans All Gatherings, Tightens Occupancy Limits

New Safer-At-Home Order Bans All Gatherings, Tightens Occupancy Limits 04:19

 The surging number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have prompted new guidelines that went into effect Monday. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.

L.A. mayor issues new order, warns of "devastating tipping point"

 Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a city order that spoke in apocalyptic tones as it ordered people to remain in their homes.
