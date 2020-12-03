Los Angeles issues "safer at home" order to curb rising COVID-19 cases
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles is telling residents to stay home with a new order that also bans gatherings of more than one household. There are multiple exceptions, though. And across the country, states are also grappling with big increases in infections and hospitalizations. David Begnaud reports.
