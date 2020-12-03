Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Shutdown Of Mac’s Public House, Staten Island Bar That Defied COVID Restrictions

Hundreds Rally In Support Of Staten Island Bar Owner Who Defied Orange Zone Rules



Some wore masks and some did not, but all of the demonstrators said the restrictions that local businesses face in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are unfair. CBS2's Cory James reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:49 Published 10 hours ago

Staten Island Bar Owner Speaks Out About Restrictions



A Staten Island bar manager was arrested Tuesday after refusing to comply with the state's orange zone restrictions. Now, the owner is speaking out. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 21 hours ago