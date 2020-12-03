Global  
 

Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Shutdown Of Mac’s Public House, Staten Island Bar That Defied COVID Restrictions

CBS 2 Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Chopper 2 flew overhead what looked like a major block party in Grant City, but instead it was a large protest. Most people didn't have masks on.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar

Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar 02:54

 Supporters of a Staten Island bar showed up last night to protest its shutdown. Police say the bar is located in a COVID hot spot and repeatedly defied restrictions. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

