Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Shutdown Of Mac’s Public House, Staten Island Bar That Defied COVID Restrictions
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Chopper 2 flew overhead what looked like a major block party in Grant City, but instead it was a large protest. Most people didn't have masks on.
Chopper 2 flew overhead what looked like a major block party in Grant City, but instead it was a large protest. Most people didn't have masks on.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources