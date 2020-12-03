Global  
 

Houston influencer Alexis Sharkey was 'scared for her life' weeks before death, friends claim

FOXNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020
Friends of Texas social media influencer Alexis Sharkey say the young woman feared for her safety before her naked body was found in bushes along the side of a west Houston street, according to a recent report.
