Week 13 NFL Picks: Top running backs face off when Cleveland plays Tennessee Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Game of the week Cleveland at Tennessee The Titans are a 5 1/2-point home favorite in this matchup of 8-3 teams. Three of the league’s top nine rushers are involved — the Titans’ Derrick Henry (first, 1,257 yards) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (tied for sixth, 719) and Kareem Hunt (ninth, 706). Bet on Henry. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Everything you need to know about Cleveland Restaurant Week ‘To Go’



Cleveland Independents, a group of more than 80 locally owned and operated restaurants, is getting innovative with this year’s Cleveland Restaurant Week, which is now Cleveland Restaurant Week To Go. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:20 Published on November 9, 2020 Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups



Whether you lost OBJ, one of your starting running backs in a previous week or are just looking to boost your team’s depth, the Week 8 waiver wire recommendations are here to help point you in the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:33 Published on October 26, 2020