Virginia Military Institute removes statue of Confederate 'Stonewall' Jackson

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, a project initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the public college.
