ShowBiz Minute: Bundchen, Clooney, Nolan

Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia



Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his “proud son-in-law” moment on Twitter. The actor shared Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia. Nolan shared a note for Dimple who worked in the director’s latest movie Tenet. Tenet was released in India on December 4. Nolan had earlier shared a message for Indian fans on the release eve of the film. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970