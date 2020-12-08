ShowBiz Minute: Bundchen, Clooney, Nolan
Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion; George Clooney honored by MoMA as actor, director and humanitarian; Christopher Nolan calls Warner's streaming plan 'a mess.' (Dec. 8)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gisele Bündchen Brazilian fashion model, and activist
Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:41Published
Tom Brady's Massachusetts Home Broken Into, Cops Arrest SuspectCops in Massachusetts arrested a man who allegedly broke into a mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele ... but the superstars haven't lived there for months. The..
TMZ.com
George Clooney American actor, filmmaker, and activist
Flowbees Completely Sold Out After George Clooney Shout-OutEver since George Clooney revealed he cuts his own hair with a DIY device famous for its old infomercials, people have been going with the Flowbee ... so much..
TMZ.com
George Clooney: 'Italian is my kids' secret language'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Quiz of the week: How does George Clooney keep his hair trim?How closely have you been paying attention to what's been going on during the past seven days?
BBC News
Tom Brady American football quarterback
Tom Brady Buys Multi-Million Dollar Super Boat, Check Out the Pics!Tom Brady dominates on land, air ... and now by sea -- 'cause the QB just bought a multi-million dollar boat and we've got the pics! TMZ Sports has learned .....
TMZ.com
Chiefs hold on vs. Tom Brady, beat Buccaneers 27-24
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:54Published
Museum of Modern Art Art museum in Manhattan, New York City
Artists Ask MoMA to Remove Philip Johnson’s Name, Citing Racist ViewsA group of more than 30 artists and academics have signed a letter asking institutions like the Museum of Modern Art to excise the influential architect’s name..
NYTimes.com
Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker
Christopher Nolan decries Warner Bros. plan to stream 2021 movies on HBO Max: 'They've made a mess'"Tenet" director Christopher Nolan takes issue with Warner Bros. decision to stream its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max - and how it was handled.
USATODAY.com
Tenet: Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan’s message for Dimple Kapadia
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan In Awe Of Indian Actress' Performance, Pens Heartfelt NoteAfter several delays because of coronavirus restrictions, Christopher Nolan’s spy movie Tenet has finally been released worldwide, having been originally..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources