U.S. fully restores DACA and starts accepting new applicants

CBS News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration has fully restored the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and is now accepting new applicants. The Obama-era policy protects young, undocumented immigrants from deportation. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN with the latest details.
Trump warns House GOP against voting for bipartisan defense bill

 The president has threatened to veto the bill over provisions on renaming military bases and on social media regulation.
CBS News

Watch Live: Trump addresses COVID-19 vaccine summit

 The summit brings together public and private-sector stakeholders who will play crucial roles in distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
CBS News

Politics updates: Trump reached out to PA House speaker over election

 The Trump campaign has pressed Republicans to find ways to overturn election results in certain states the president lost.
USATODAY.com

White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses

 The Trump administration is facing new reports they turned down an opportunity to buy millions of extra Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses this summer.
CBS News

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer, hospitalized with COVID-19

 President Trump tweeted on Sunday that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, who has led the president's legal fight..
CBS News

On immigration, Biden should look to the Obama administration and do the opposite

 Biden has made a lot of lofty promises about immigration reform. We'll see if he actually delivers.
USATODAY.com
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

DHS restores DACA and begins accepting first-time applications

 The unlikely survival of DACA represents yet another defeat for the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle President Obama's signature policies.
CBS News

Obama is right about 'defund the police.' A terrible slogan makes it hard to win change.

 Reform involves going beyond loud proclamations. It involves something harder, riskier and more delicate — collaboration on ideas we can all get..
USATODAY.com

Eye Opener: White House denies rejecting Pfizer offer for more vaccines

 The Trump administration has denied reports of turning down an offer to buy more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, the United Kingdom began its..
CBS News

In pictures: How presidents and first wives stamp their mark on the White House

 As Melania Trump revamps the Tennis Pavilion, we look at how past presidencies have changed the White House.
BBC News

UK vaccinations, White House summit, Pennsylvania deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The UK begins COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House will hold a summit as the FDA considers vaccine approval and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

