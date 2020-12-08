U.S. fully restores DACA and starts accepting new applicants
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration has fully restored the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and is now accepting new applicants. The Obama-era policy protects young, undocumented immigrants from deportation. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN with the latest details.
