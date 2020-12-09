Global  
 

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Wednesday, the 72-year-old said he has no symptoms and is feeling well. CBS Philadelphia has more.
 He released a statement Wednesday announcing the positive test result, saying it happened during a routine test Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

