Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on Wednesday, the 72-year-old said he has no symptoms and is feeling well. CBS Philadelphia has more.
