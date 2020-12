NFC Week 14 overreactions: Jalen Hurts shocking debut muddles NFC race and Wentz's future



SportsPulse: Jalen Hurts' debut gave the Eagles new life and a shocking upset win over the New Orleans. It also changed the NFC pecking order and leaves the Carson Wentz era in limbo. Mackenzie Salmon.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:13 Published 7 hours ago

Nick Wright: Eagles should trade Wentz to Colts, talks LeBron & Kyrie duo | THE HERD



Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' next move with Carson Wentz & the drama in the NBA around LeBron James & Kyrie Irving. Nick feels the Eagles only move is to trade.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:22 Published 5 days ago