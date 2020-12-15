AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy on 'growing pains' of breakneck year
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
In a span of seven months, Anya Taylor-Joy played a meddling British brat in "Emma," a Russian mutant with teleportation powers in the latest "X-Men" film, and an American orphan who turns out to be a chess phenom in "The Queen's Gambit." She's just getting started. (Dec. 15)
Anya Taylor-Joy Argentine-English actress
The Queen’s Gambit Funko Pops immortalize the show in plasticImage: Funko Inc.
In what will hopefully be the last surprise of 2020, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is getting its own set of Pop! Vinyl figurines..
The Verge
AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I live in Narnia'Anya Taylor-Joy is in northern Ireland shooting "The Northman" alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. In October, Warner Bros. announced that she'll..
USATODAY.com
