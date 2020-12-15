Global  
 

AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy on 'growing pains' of breakneck year

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
In a span of seven months, Anya Taylor-Joy played a meddling British brat in "Emma," a Russian mutant with teleportation powers in the latest "X-Men" film, and an American orphan who turns out to be a chess phenom in "The Queen's Gambit." She's just getting started. (Dec. 15)
 
The Queen’s Gambit Funko Pops immortalize the show in plastic

In what will hopefully be the last surprise of 2020, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is getting its own set of Pop! Vinyl figurines..
AP Breakthrough Entertainer Anya Taylor-Joy: 'I live in Narnia'

 Anya Taylor-Joy is in northern Ireland shooting "The Northman" alongside Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard. In October, Warner Bros. announced that she'll..
Who is “The Queen’s Gambit” Star, Anya Taylor-Joy? [Video]

Who is “The Queen’s Gambit” Star, Anya Taylor-Joy?

Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakthrough role came in 2015, when she starred in the horror flick “The Witch,” but she’s currently killing it as the fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s..

