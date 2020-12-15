Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Updates: Moderna Vaccine Headed For Approval As FDA Releases Favorable Analysis

Gothamist Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Moderna Vaccine Headed For Approval As FDA Releases Favorable AnalysisPeople eating on Monday inside outdoor dining pods. Indoor dining has now been halted to due the spread of coronavirus.

Assuming Moderna's vaccine receives approval, New York City is expecting 465,000 doses over the next three weeks. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FDA OKs Emergency Use For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

FDA OKs Emergency Use For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine 02:27

 On Friday night, Pfizer's COVID vaccine received FDA approval for emergency use in the United States. Now, doses of the vaccine are being shipped to every state in the country; CBS2's Cory James reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great' [Video]

First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'

Kevin Londrigan, a respiratory therapist at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, was the first person in Colorado to receive the Pfizer vaccine following FDA approval.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
With FDA Approval, Bay Area Vaccine Distribution to Begin Next Week [Video]

With FDA Approval, Bay Area Vaccine Distribution to Begin Next Week

Now that Pfizer's vaccine has emergency use authorization from the FDA, KPIX 5's Kenny Choi reports on what to expect with the Bay Area rollout. (12-11-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published
FDA Set To Approve First COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Set To Approve First COVID Vaccine

The U.S. is days, if not hours, away from the approval of the first coronavirus vaccine in the country. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from outside Pfizer's headquarters in Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

FDA to unveil its analysis of data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 It may get the agency's stamp of approval by week's end, joining Pfizer's, which is being given to workers at hundreds more U.S. hospitals today.
CBS News