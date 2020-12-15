Coronavirus Updates: Moderna Vaccine Headed For Approval As FDA Releases Favorable Analysis

First person in Colorado to get COVID-19 vaccine said he feels 'great'
Kevin Londrigan, a respiratory therapist at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, was the first person in Colorado to receive the Pfizer vaccine following FDA approval.
