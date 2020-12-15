Here’s a Sneak Peek at What Nickelodeon’s NFL Playoff Broadcast Will Look Like, Green Slime and All (Video) Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

If you’re excited about the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel, you won’t have to wait until next summer to get your fill of live-action sports melding with cartoons. CBS Sports put out a sizzle reel showing what to expect when Nickelodeon airs its own broadcast of an NFL playoff game next month.



Get ready to see players with googly cartoon eyes and the football leaving a green slime trail. Don’t believe us? Check out the video below.







SpongeBob, Slime, and Googly Eyes, @NFLonCBS and @Nickelodeon will present the NFL like you’ve NEVER seen it before on Wild Card Weekend.



Details on the January 10 broadcast here: https://t.co/NK00FW2vsN pic.twitter.com/x3wf1dqaIk



— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 15, 2020







*Also Read:* CBS, NBC Will Get Extra NFL Playoff Game Under Expanded Format



CBS Sports’ coordinating producer Shawn Robbins told TheWrap that during the game, Nickelodeon will have an animation team back in New York ready to, as Robbins puts it, “‘Nick-ify’ the footage.” As you can see above, it will look very different than your average NFL broadcast.



“It’s happening in real-time,” Robbins explained, likening the process to how the CBS broadcast will get video replays on the air so quickly. “That [process] takes seconds. This is a little more of a process.”



As part of the NFL’s expanded playoffs this season, the opening weekend of the postseason will feature two extra games, with NBC and CBS broadcasting one apiece (giving each network two each during that weekend). Nickelodeon’s game will be an AFC matchup on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET; CBS will air a traditional broadcast of that game as well.



For the Nickelodeon game, Noah Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer with former NFL player and CBS sports analyst Nate Burleson and “All That” castmember Gabrielle Nevaeh Green as the two booth analysts. Green’s fellow “All That” castmember Lex Lumpkin will be the sideline reporter. Denver Broncos star Von Miller will host the “Spongebob SportsPants Countdown Special” at 4 p.m.



During halftime of the game, Nickelodeon will air a sneak peek of the upcoming “Spongebob” spinoff, “Kamp Koral,” that will air on Paramount+ next summer.



