Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 election
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky Republican congratulated Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a speech on the Senate floor after the Electoral College affirmed the election results. Tanya Rivero has more.
