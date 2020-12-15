Global  
 

Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 election

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky Republican congratulated Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a speech on the Senate floor after the Electoral College affirmed the election results. Tanya Rivero has more.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency

Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden for winning presidency 00:58

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated president-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidency.

Biden expected to nominate Pete Buttigieg transportation secretary

 Buttigieg, 38, rose to prominence during the Democratic presidential primaries.
CBS News

To Cut Emissions to Zero, U.S. Needs to Make Big Changes in Next 10 Years

 New research details major infrastructure work — including immense construction projects — that would need to start right away to achieve Biden’s goal of..
NYTimes.com

Biden to Face a Confrontational Russia in a World Changed From His Time in Office

 The president-elect will have to assure American national security in ways that will require pushing back on the Kremlin at times and, at others, seeking Russian..
NYTimes.com

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell [Video]

'Not leaving here without a COVID package': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday it is his "hope" to pass an "omnibus" spending bill with a COVID relief package "attached to it" after months of delays in aid.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

 US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
BBC News

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election win

 In a 10-minute speech, McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
USATODAY.com

Biden and Harris to be sworn in at Capitol, but public urged to stay home

 The inaugural committee said in a statement that it urged the public not to travel to attend the inauguration in January.
CBS News

Politics live updates: Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election win

 McConnell noted Harris' historic win, saying, "all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president for the very first time."
USATODAY.com

Sen. Ron Johnson calls election legitimate and acknowledges Biden victory but still plans hearing on alleged 'irregularities'

 Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is still planning a Wednesday Senate hearing on election "irregularities."
USATODAY.com

Biden stumping for Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia runoffs

 President-elect Joe Biden is back on the campaign trail in Atlanta to stump for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia's..
CBS News

Pelosi calls meeting with congressional leaders to discuss COVID relief

 Pelosi is meeting with House and Senate leaders to discuss government funding and a relief bill on Tuesday afternoon.
CBS News

Trump administration delays protection for monarch butterfly

 The western population of the species, which spends winters in California, has declined by more than 99%, to a record low of fewer than 2,000 butterflies.
CBS News

Barr shielded Trump from Congress, Mueller and the law, but couldn't save him from voters

 Cromwell's devotion to King Henry VIII knew no bounds. Barr had the same blind loyalty to Trump and the principle that presidents are above the law.
USATODAY.com
Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out [Video]

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out

US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted. The news comes after Barr disputed Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Barr has remained loyal to Trump, heaping praise on his way out. "You built the strongest, most resilient economy in American history."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Trump uses Georgia Senate race to raise money for his own PAC

 The president has been soliciting donations that purport to help Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their runoff elections.
CBS News

Driver attacked man at Hanukkah ceremony, police say

 A member of Lexington, Kentucky’s Chabad of the Bluegrass was attacked with a car Saturday during a Menorah-lighting ceremony by a driver shouting possible..
CBS News

Snow leopard in Kentucky zoo becomes first ever to test positive for SARS-CoV-2

 According to the Louisville Zoo, the positive test marks the first confirmed snow leopard case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Men's college basketball Misery Index: Blue-bloods Duke, Kentucky are flailing

 Men's college basketball teams obviously face rough conditions as they play during pandemic. But some blue bloods are having especially rough starts.
USATODAY.com

Georgia senators "adamantly oppose" renaming of Atlanta Braves

 The Republican senators from Georgia said the Braves' name "honors our Native American heritage" and it should "not be erased."
CBS News

Romney shares details on proposed pandemic relief package

 Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss pandemic relief as benefits soon expire for millions of Americans, Attorney General..
CBS News

McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first time

 The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
CBS News

Senator Mitt Romney on Electoral College vote, COVID-19 relief bill negotiations

 Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Electoral College vote and President Trump's legal battles. Romney is also working..
CBS News

Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win

 As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News..
CBS News

McConnell Finally Acknowledges Trump Defeat [Video]

McConnell Finally Acknowledges Trump Defeat

After electors in all 50 states officially cast their votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published
President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election

Along with the president himself, the vast majority of Republican politicians have refused to accept Trump's election loss. The former president George W Bush was among a handful of Republicans who..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:58Published

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

 The U.S. President made his announcement shortly after the Electoral College confirmed his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Hindu

Latest News: Barr Resigns; Biden Addresses The Nation

 Soon after the Electoral College vote ended with the final ballots cast in Hawaii, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation. Also, Attorney General Bill...
NPR

US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump says

US Attorney General William Barr resigning, effective 'just before Christmas' President Trump says US Attorney General William Barr is resigning and will leave the job 'just before Christmas', President Donald Trump has announced.The resignation letter was...
New Zealand Herald