You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources De Blasio Says No More Snow Days For School Children



Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll know by Wednesday night whether schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning. But if schools do close, students will not get a snow day. The mayor says all.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 10 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan today, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the low-30s. More of these stray lake flakes may be floating by.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:30 Published 16 hours ago Decision On NYC School Closures Expected Wednesday



Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will decide Wednesday if schools will stay open Thursday for in-person learning. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago