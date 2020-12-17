Crocodile’s Bandmate Figured Out He Was on ‘The Masked Singer’ Because of His ‘Thick Linebacker Thighs’ Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for tonight’s Season 4 finale of “The Masked Singer.”)



If Nick Carter had it his way, none of his Backstreet Boy bandmates would have known he was on “The Masked Singer” until he was awarded third-place and revealed on Wednesday’s finale. Alas, things instead went Kevin Richardson’s way, as he was able to pull the secret out of Carter, even after Carter managed to lie to one of his fellow boy-banders.



“AJ [McLean] was on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and he called me just to chat and vent because he was going through it pretty rough on that show — it is a lot of work on that show — because I was on there too before him,” Carter told TheWrap. ” And he called me and he goes, ‘Hey man, are you on ‘The Masked Singer’? And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ So I was able to keep him away like a little bit.”



OK, so that’s AJ out of the way — but then there was still Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough to hold off.



“And then Kevin called me like a week or two later, and Kevin just comes straight at me, he’s like, ‘Hey man, congratulations for being on the show, that sounded really good,'” Carter said. “I’m like, I’m just going to– ‘Alright, fine, I’m on the show. I didn’t want to tell you guys just yet. I wanted to surprise you.'”



So how did Kev figure out Nick’s secret identity? Blame his physique.



“And then he goes, you know, ‘You couldn’t get past me, you know why?’ I go, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘There’s nobody else in the world that has those thighs that you have,'” Carter said. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about!’ Because I’ve got got some thick linebacker thighs and he recognized that. He’s like, ‘I knew that was you because of your thighs.'”



If only AJ was a little more familiar with Nick’s thigh size.



