Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine: Alaska Health Care Worker Experienced an Allergic Reaction After Inoculation

HNGN Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
COVID-19 Vaccine: Alaska Health Care Worker Experienced an Allergic Reaction After InoculationOne of the first recipients of the COVID-19 Vaccine is a healthcare worker in Alaska who had some side-effects. This was reported by officials and will be checked further by doctors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: First covid vaccine 12.14.20

First covid vaccine 12.14.20

 The first Covid-19 vaccine in Kentucky was administered to frontline health care workers

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

State Announces Updates on Vaccine Distribution [Video]

State Announces Updates on Vaccine Distribution

So far 46-thousand health care workers across the state have signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials in Indiana expect the Moderna vaccine to be available.

Credit: WLFIPublished
COVID and vaccine updates [Video]

COVID and vaccine updates

The latest news on the coronavirus and the vaccine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:55Published
Orange County Gets First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Orange County Gets First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

A Providence St. Joseph Hospital nurse was the first person in Orange County Wednesday to be vaccinated for COVID-19, shortly followed by other health care workers.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Health care worker has allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

 JUNEAU, Alaska (KRON/AP) – An Alaska health care worker was hospitalized after experiencing a serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s...
Upworthy

Alaska health care worker suffers severe allergic reaction minutes after receiving COVID vaccine

 U.S. health authorities warned doctors to be on the lookout for rare allergic reactions when they rolled out the first vaccine, made by...
Upworthy

Alaska health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

 Pharma firm says it is working with local authorities to assess matter and follows all reports of allergic reactions after vaccination,...
Upworthy