FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths
The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation continues to break records for daily new cases and deaths. Jennifer Gommerman, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto, joins CBSN to talk more about the Moderna vaccine and the latest developments with the Pfizer doses.
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with FDA panel endorsement
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine gets panel support, set to become the second cleared by FDA for use in USAn expert panel recommended Thursday that the FDA authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Fast action is likely, and doses could reach states by next week.
F.D.A. Panel Endorses Moderna's Coronavirus VaccineAn advisory group’s recommendation will mean millions more Americans can be inoculated, extending protection against Covid beyond big urban areas into rural..
Pfizer vaccine vials contain excess doses, surprising hospitals and pharmacistsThe FDA and Pfizer have given slightly different advice on how the extra doses should be used -- or not used.
Moderna American biotechnology company
Watch Live: FDA panel votes on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineIf the panel recommends the FDA approve the vaccine for emergency use, it could roll out next week.
As Moderna's COVID-19 heads toward FDA approval, health professionals find more doses in Pfizer's vialsFood and Drug Administration advisers are holding a key meeting Thursday to consider approving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate for emergency use. CBS..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
After five months, a COVID patient goes home
'Shameless' Production Panic as 18 COVID Tests Come Back Positive in Lab ScrewupPhew! That's the operative word after "Shameless" had to deal with a massive COVID-19 outbreak scare following tons of false-positive results on set ... TMZ has..
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer Study Patient Says 2nd Vaccine Shot Hits Hard, 'Really Sick' but Not for LongPeople who are getting the coronavirus vaccine don't know what's coming next -- that 2nd shot could hit like a ton of bricks, according to a guy who volunteered..
Pfizer Offering Placebo Patients Vaccine, Letting Them Jump the LineMembership has its benefits -- people who participated in Pfizer's vaccine trial, but only got the placebo, now have the chance to get the real vaccine earlier..
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27
University of Toronto University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
