FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation continues to break records for daily new cases and deaths. Jennifer Gommerman, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto, joins CBSN to talk more about the Moderna vaccine and the latest developments with the Pfizer doses.
