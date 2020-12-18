‘Virgin River’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3 (Video) Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

“Virgin River” has been renewed for a third season, Netflix said on Friday.



Watch the show’s biggest will they/won’t they (they will, and pretty much have) announce the news via the video below. Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan.



No premiere date has been set for the upcoming Season 3. The second season debuted on Nov. 27.







#VirginRiver fans — good news: the show was just picked up for a third season! pic.twitter.com/ingnnE8fP4



— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 18, 2020







*Also Read:* 15 Essential 'The Office' Episodes to Watch Before the Show Leaves Netflix



According to its logline, “Virgin River” follows a recently widowed big-city nurse (Breckenridge) who moves to the redwood forests of northern California, where she meets an intriguing man (Henderson).



The series also stars Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson. Joining the cast for Season 3 will be Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber. Allen will play Brie, the sister of Jack (Henderson). Brie is described as “a lawyer who is smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun.” Farber will play Tara Anderson, Lily’s (Lynda Boyd) daughter, who is helping her with Baby Chloe while her three other siblings are living away from home.



Allen’s role will be as a series regular, while Farber’s is recurring.



Sue Tenney serves as executive producer and showrunner for “Virgin River.” Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr serve as executive producers. Tenney writes the series with Amy Palmer Robertson, Lisa Marie Petersen, Jackson Sinder and Jackson Rock. Martin Wood, Monika Mitchell and Gail Harvey are credited as directors.



“Virgin River” is based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.



