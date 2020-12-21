Global  
 

Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season

Denver Post Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
Brandon Marshall: Despite Cam's Pats' triumph over winless Jets, NE is too far gone to make a playoff run | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall reacts to the New England Patriots win over the winless New York Jets. Despite the win for Cam Newton, Brandon does not believe the Pats can kickstart a playoff run out of this.

Jets’ First Win May Cost the Future

 The Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams for their improbable first win of the season, but the victory may give the Jacksonville Jaguars the top pick in the 2021...
Sam Darnold on Jets getting first win of 2020: ‘It means the world to us’

Sam Darnold on Jets getting first win of 2020: ‘It means the world to us’ Sam Darnold spoke with FOX's Laura Okmin following the new York Jets win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hear Sam detail getting the team's first win of the 2020...
New York Jets pull off shocker, defeat Los Angeles Rams for first win of 2020 season

 The Jets finally won, but might have upset much of their fanbase for possibly costing the team a chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
