Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
Sam Darnold passed for 207 yards and the New York Jets finally earned the first victory of their miserable season Sunday, holding on for a 23-20 win that erased the possibility of the third winless 16-game season in NFL history.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources