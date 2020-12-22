The Great Experiment Begins: Nets Set To Unveil Durant-Irving Combo In Season Opener Against Warriors

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: Kevin Durant will not be impacted by his injury, he'll still be great upon return to Nets | UNDISPUTED



For the first time since his run with the Golden State Warriors ended with an Achilles injury 2 seasons ago, Kevin Durant said he feels good while playing. KD said he feels solid and isn’t going to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago