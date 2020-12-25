Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bishop T.D. Jakes' Christmas message of hope and being intentional this holiday

CBS News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Christmas cheer amid the pandemic: Bishop T.D. Jakes joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about how Americans are adjusting their Christmas celebrations and why he believes 2020 has made people more connected.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Bishop T.D. Jakes on keeping Christmas traditions alive amid pandemic

 "We have learned to not take our loved ones and our friends for granted... I think that we have gotten back to what really matters," says Pastor T.D. Jakes.
CBS News

Pope shares Christmas message for this year of pandemic

 This year his remarks were delivered via livestream from inside the Vatican instead of at the balcony to a crowd of thousands of followers.
CBS News

Trump heads to Florida after opposing Congress’ pandemic relief bill

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to run out the day after Christmas. Congress passed another relief bill earlier in the week, but the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Millions travel for Christmas despite warnings

 Millions of Americans are traveling on Christmas Day despite pleas from health officials. Also, concern is growing about a surge of coronavirus cases expected..
CBS News

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

What the COVID-19 vaccine owes to Dr. Jonas Salk and the end of 'polio season'

 As the coronavirus vaccine goes into the arms of Americans, it's worth pausing to consider the trailblazing polio vaccine trial that made it possible.
USATODAY.com

COVID relief bill sent to Trump as fate remains uncertain

 President Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief bill unless direct payments were raised. With millions of Americans in limbo, Democrats are pushing to get..
CBS News

Government program tapped to pay for COVID-19 vaccine injuries rarely sides with consumers

 As COVID-19 vaccines are shipped to millions of Americans, experts ask whether people will get a fair review in rare cases of serious side effects.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit [Video]

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That , Will Get You in the , Holiday Spirit. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope. Christmas doesn’t come from a store...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published
Christmas decorations light up Indonesia spreading joy despite COVID pandemic [Video]

Christmas decorations light up Indonesia spreading joy despite COVID pandemic

Christmas decorations are going up around Indonesia cheering up shoppers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America [Video]

Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America

Dolly Parton is in the holiday spirit. The legendary country singer appeared on Sunday's episode of "Today" to talk about her new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," and "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:56Published