Bishop T.D. Jakes' Christmas message of hope and being intentional this holiday
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Christmas cheer amid the pandemic: Bishop T.D. Jakes joined “CBS This Morning” to talk about how Americans are adjusting their Christmas celebrations and why he believes 2020 has made people more connected.
