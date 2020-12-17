Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died at 81
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The pitcher, famous for his knuckleball, had battled cancer.
The pitcher, famous for his knuckleball, had battled cancer.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Phil Niekro American baseball player
Famed Knuckleball Pitcher Phil Niekro Dead at 81Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro -- famous for his wicked knuckleball that allowed him to pitch as an older guy -- has died. The Atlanta Braves made the..
TMZ.com
Phil Niekro, who rode his knuckleball to the Hall of Fame, dies at 81Phil Niekro, who learned the knuckleball from his father, recorded 318 wins and 3,342 strikeouts with the Braves and three other teams.
USATODAY.com
National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Professional sports hall of fame in New York, U.S.
MLB gives Negro Leagues ‘Major League’ status
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources