Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro has died at 81

CBS News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The pitcher, famous for his knuckleball, had battled cancer.
Phil Niekro Phil Niekro American baseball player

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Professional sports hall of fame in New York, U.S.

