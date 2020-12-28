Blake Snell to Padres: San Diego has have deal in place to get star pitcher from Rays, AP source says
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.
Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources