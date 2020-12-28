Global  
 

Blake Snell to Padres: San Diego has have deal in place to get star pitcher from Rays, AP source says

Denver Post Monday, 28 December 2020
Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town.
