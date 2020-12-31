‘No Realistic Path’ for Quick Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks, McConnell Says
The Senate leader all but ended any chance of increasing direct payments, despite some Republican support for the effort.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
GOP senator vows to challenge certification of Biden's victoryRepublican Senator Josh Hawley's objection will force the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept President-elect Biden's victory, putting Republicans in..
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 30 PHere's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
USATODAY.com
Doug Jones to miss NDAA vote after wife's positive COVID-19 testThe votes comes as the Democrat's time in the Senate is coming to a close.
CBS News
Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
USATODAY.com
McConnell dashes hopes for $2,000 coronavirus relief checksMcConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
CBS News
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Balance $2,000 stimulus amid COVID-19 and huge national debt by targeting the neediestOur View: Mitch McConnell and Republicans, after passing corporate tax cuts, now are deficit hawks when America is in a once-in-a-century emergency.
USATODAY.com
Early Voting Numbers in Georgia Senate Races Put G.O.P. on EdgeWhile polls suggest that the state’s crucial runoff elections are up for grabs, Republicans have grown worried about strong turnout in Democratic areas and..
NYTimes.com
Hawley Answers Trump’s Call for Election ChallengeThe Republican senator said he would object to certifying the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, a move that is unlikely to alter President-elect Joseph R. Biden..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources