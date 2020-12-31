Global  
 

‘No Realistic Path’ for Quick Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks, McConnell Says

NYTimes.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
The Senate leader all but ended any chance of increasing direct payments, despite some Republican support for the effort.
McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate [Video]

McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

GOP senator vows to challenge certification of Biden's victory

 Republican Senator Josh Hawley's objection will force the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept President-elect Biden's victory, putting Republicans in..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 30 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
USATODAY.com

Doug Jones to miss NDAA vote after wife's positive COVID-19 test

 The votes comes as the Democrat's time in the Senate is coming to a close.
CBS News

McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
USATODAY.com

McConnell dashes hopes for $2,000 coronavirus relief checks

 McConnell said the House-passed bill increasing direct payments from $600 to $2,000 "has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
CBS News
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell [Video]

$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Balance $2,000 stimulus amid COVID-19 and huge national debt by targeting the neediest

 Our View: Mitch McConnell and Republicans, after passing corporate tax cuts, now are deficit hawks when America is in a once-in-a-century emergency.
USATODAY.com

Early Voting Numbers in Georgia Senate Races Put G.O.P. on Edge

 While polls suggest that the state’s crucial runoff elections are up for grabs, Republicans have grown worried about strong turnout in Democratic areas and..
NYTimes.com

Hawley Answers Trump’s Call for Election Challenge

 The Republican senator said he would object to certifying the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, a move that is unlikely to alter President-elect Joseph R. Biden..
NYTimes.com

