McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to $2,000 but did not commit to pushing the issue -- as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer each urged the body to put the House bill on $2,000 stimulus checks up for quick consideration.