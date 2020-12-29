Global  
 

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to $2,000 but did not commit to pushing the issue -- as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer each urged the body to put the House bill on $2,000 stimulus checks up for quick consideration. 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks

Senate Meets Tuesday On Stimulus Checks 01:41

 Skyler Henry reports the fate of the bill that would give Americans more money is in the hands of the Senate.

The Senate will discuss and potentially vote on whether stimulus checks will be increased from $600 to $2,000, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes..

