McConnell blocks quick vote on Trump’s $2K checks

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects 02:01

 Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request,...

