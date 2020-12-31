Global  
 

George Floyd family attorney applauds firing of Louisville cops in Breonna Taylor shooting

FOXNews.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Attorney Ben Crump welcomed news that two Louisville, Ky., police officers will most likely be terminated from the force over their roles in the death of Breonna Taylor.
News video: Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California

Breonna Taylor bust vandalized in Oakland, California 00:32

 Police are investigating the vandalizing of a bust of Breonna Taylor in Oakland, California. Taylor was a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot and killed in March by police in Louisville, Kentucky, after they raided her apartment.

Two Louisville police officers connected to the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor could soon be out of a job.

Two Louisville police officers connected to the death of Breonna Taylor could soon be fired.

These Athletes Made, Impactful Statements in 2020. From social injustice across the United States to the continued terror of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a hard year. In times like these,..

