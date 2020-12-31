George Floyd family attorney applauds firing of Louisville cops in Breonna Taylor shooting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 11pm Breonna Taylor Officers 12.29.2020



Two Louisville police officers connected to the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor could soon be out of a job. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 22 hours ago Two Officers Connected To Death Of Breonna Taylor May Be Fired



Two Louisville police officers connected to the death of Breonna Taylor could soon be fired. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31 Published 22 hours ago These Athletes Made Impactful Statements in 2020



These Athletes Made, Impactful Statements in 2020. From social injustice across the United States to the continued terror of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a hard year. In times like these,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35 Published 3 weeks ago