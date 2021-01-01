British hospitals around the country face a perilous situation in January, medical workers warned Friday amid surging coronavirus infections blamed on a new virus variant. Authorities pressed to reactivate field hospitals previously mothballed just to handle the crush of new patients.Full Article
U.K. in ‘eye of the storm’ amid surging new coronavirus cases
Denver Post 5 shares 100 views
