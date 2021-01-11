The CW’s Critics Choice Super Awards Earn Not-So-Super 0.0 Rating

So The CW’s telecast of The Critics Choice Super Awards was not exactly super, settling for a 0.0 rating and just 261,000 total viewers. Sunday night was all about the NFL Playoffs — especially that crazy Cleveland Browns game.
Due to the nature of live sports, the below fast-national Nielsen ratings — which are not adjusted for time zones — should be considered subject to significant adjustment when final numbers come in.
NBC was first in ratings with a 5.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 17.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Sunday Night Football” pregame show “Football Night in America” at 7:30 p.m. averaged a 2.0 and 7.8 million viewers. At 8, the Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game drew a 6.0 and 20.8 million total viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 2.3 and in viewers with 12 million. An NFL overrun at 7 scored a 6.0 and 25.2 million viewers. At 8, “60 Minutes” benefited to the tune of a 1.9 and 13 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 had a 0.7 and 5.6 million viewers. At 10, “NCIS: New Orleans” got a 0.5 and 4.1 million viewers.
ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 3.6 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 received a 0.7 and 5.1 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 9 had a 0.5 and 3 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 got a 0.4 and 3 million viewers.
Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 1.3 million.
Fox was fifth in ratings with a 0.3 and in viewers with 773,000, airing all reruns.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 339,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings, airing only the Super Awards nationally.
