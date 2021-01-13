Michigan plans to charge former governor in Flint water scandal
Published
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to face charges in the Flint water scandal, sources tell CBS News.Full Article
Published
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to face charges in the Flint water scandal, sources tell CBS News.Full Article
The majority Black city was devastated by lead-contaminated water that was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’..
Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they are being charged after a new..
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new..