WarnerMedia Defends DC Films President Walter Hamada After ‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher’s Latest Accusations

Ray Fisher and WarnerMedia are offering differing takes on why the actor will not be reprising his role as Cyborg in DC’s upcoming film “The Flash,” with Fisher saying he was pushed out of the film by WarnerMedia and DC Films president Walter Hamada and the company saying Fisher was offered the chance to reprise his role, but refuses to participate in any movies associated with Hamada following the “Justice League” reshoots investigation.



“I strongly disagree with their decision, but it’s one that is unsurprising,” Fisher said in a lengthy statement tweeted Wednesday night.



“Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in ‘The Flash’ was much larger than a cameo,” the “Justice League” actor’s statement continues. “And while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [DC Films president] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”



*Also Read:* WarnerMedia Says 'It Is Time to Move On' After Ray Fisher Says Studio 'Failed to Bury' Him



“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” WarnerMedia said in a statement to TheWrap Thursday. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in ‘The Flash.’ Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol,Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects.”



“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation,” Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in her own statement. “Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”



Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to TheWrap’ request for further comment.



See Fisher’s statement in full, shared via Twitter on Wednesday, below.



