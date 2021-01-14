Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga has been set to perform the national anthem at Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Jennifer Lopez is also going to perform that day.



Fr. Leo O’Donovan will deliver the invocation that day, and Andrea Hall will lead the pledge of allegiance. Following the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Amanda Gorman will perform a poetry reading.



Later, Rev. Dr. Silvester Beamen’s benediction has to follow J. Lo. Good luck with that, reverend.



The Biden Inaugural Committee tweeted out the full lineup on Thursday. Find that tweet, and a party emoji, at the bottom of this story.



*Also Read:* Tom Hanks to Host Multi-Network Primetime Special Celebrating Biden Inauguration



Next Wednesday’s festivities will be capped off by a multi-network simulcast honoring the new administration. Tom Hanks will host “Celebrating America,” which is set to air across ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC, as well as several streaming platforms and on social media.



That one will have some star power from the music community too.



Joining Hanks will be Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, among other artists to be named later. The program, which will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” will feature remarks from both Biden and Harris.



“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” Presidential Inauguration Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program.”



*Also Read:* Disney, MPA Will Stop Political Contributions to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Certification



“Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans,” Allen concluded.



“Celebrating America” will be the culmination of a five-day salute to the (hopefully peaceful) transition of power from the Trump administration to Joe Biden’s.



The Biden/Harris inauguration will take place at noon ET on Jan. 20. Donald Trump has already stated that he will not be in attendance.







The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here!



Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman



— Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021



