James Corden and Broadway Stars Celebrate ‘One Day More’ of Trump in ‘Les Mis’ Parody (Video)

How does a theater nerd properly express their excitement over the final day of Donald Trump’s presidency? With a parody of the iconic ensemble performance “One Day More” from the Broadway musical “Les Misérables.” And that’s exactly what James Corden did on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show,” with an assist from Broadway icons Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.



Corden opened the bit, walking into his CBS late-night show’s studio and taking on Jean Valjean’s role in the parody: “One day more. The final day of Trump as president. The White House has a brand new resident. It’s been four years of endless crimes, but now he’s finally out of time. One day more.”



Then he is joined by Grosso (doing a play on Marius): “What if he just doesn’t leave. How can I sleep till he’s departed?”



*Also Read:* Fox News' Dana Perino Says It's 'So Wrong' Not to Hire Trump Administration Alumni (Video)



Grosso beings a duet with Butler (Cosette): “No one believes that he’ll concede. And all the tapes were disregarded.”



Then Bautista comes in singing the tune that belongs to the character Éponine — but with Trump-centric lyrics: “One more day with him not caring. What a year this month has been.”



Scatliffe’s Enjolras sings: “Biden better change the sheets”



Hensley adds his riff on Javert, who is a Trump supporter in this parody: “One more day of rigged elections. This impeachment is a lie. We’ll take selfies in the Senate. We will watch the liberals cry.”



Then LuPone and Lucas sing in unison as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, also MAGA people: “We won’t wear a mask. That’s our given right. At the Trader Joe’s we’ll start a viral fight. Don’t you take our guns, we protect the peace. If you call us Karens we’ll just call police.”



*Also Read:* Trump's Last-Minute Pardon Blitz Includes Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black



The song concluded: “Tomorrow we’ll discover what our guy Joe Biden has in store. No more Trump. One more day. One day more.”



Watch the video above.



See below for the full lyrics to “The Late Late Show’s” Les Misérables parody, “One Day More” of President Trump:



One day more

The final day of Trump as President

The White House has a brand new resident

It’s been four years of endless crimes

But now he’s finally out of time

One day more



But what if he just doesn’t leave?

How can I sleep ’til he’s departed?



One day more



No one believes that he’ll concede

And all the tapes were disregarded



One more day of Trump rallies

Will he super-spread again?



One more day with him not caring

‘Cuz he never cared at all



What a year this month has been

We’ll be in the parking lot

At Four Seasons Landscaping



No more days of angry Tweets

(‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)

Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago

(Do they even want him there?)

Biden better change the sheets

(Maybe throw away the bed)

Will you change the locks with me?



His term is done

The day is here



One more day of rigged elections

This impeachment is a lie

We’ll take selfies in the Senate

We will watch the liberals cry



One day more!



We won’t wear a mask

That’s our given right

At your Trader Joe’s

We’ll start a viral fight

Don’t you take our guns

We protect the peace

If you call us Karens

We’ll just call police



*Also Read:* Tucker Carlson Thinks Everybody's Too Upset About Trump Supporters Invading the Capitol (Video)



One day to a new beginning

Here’s to Joe and Kamala

Politics are dull again

Politics are dull again

Georgia Democrats are winning

Hope for 2021

Do you hear the people sing?



Thank god, we’re here

There was no coup!



One day more!



But what if he just doesn’t leave?

How can I sleep ’til he’s departed?



One more day of Ivanka

What a year this month has been



I will post theories on Parler

I will follow where they go

I will search through Biden’s emails

I will know the things he knows



One day more!



*Also Read:* Donald Trump's Last Speech as President Is 19 Minutes of Self-Congratulation (Video)



We won’t wear a mask

That’s our given right

Don’t you take our guns

We protect the peace

We won’t wear a mask

That’s our given right

At your Trader Joe’s

We’ll start a viral fight



No one believes that he’ll concede

And all the tapes were disregarded



One more day of rigged elections

We will prove the fake news wrong

We’ll be ready with our lawsuits

Tomorrow is the judgment day



It’s soon Inauguration day

Tomorrow is the judgment day



Tomorrow we’ll discover

What our guy Joe Biden has in store

No more Trump

One more day

One day more



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox News' Dana Perino Says It's 'So Wrong' Not to Hire Trump Administration Alumni (Video)



Trump's Last-Minute Pardon Blitz Includes Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black



Tucker Carlson Thinks Everybody's Too Upset About Trump Supporters Invading the Capitol (Video)