Howard University historian on Kamala Harris' swearing in: "This is a moment of deep pride"
Throughout his campaign, President Biden thanked Black voters for working to organize and protect democratic institutions, and he chose Kamala Harris as his vice president, making her the first Black woman to serve in the role. Dr. Nikki Taylor, a professor and the chairwoman of the history department at Howard University, Harris' alma mater, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss Harris making history.