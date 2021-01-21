Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Film ‘Bios’ Pushed From April to August

Tom Hanks’ “Bios” will move from April 16 to August 13, Universal Pictures announced on Thursday.



Amblin Entertainment’s film will take the place of an untitled Blumhouse film on Universal’s release calendar.



Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones,” “True Detective”) will direct, from an original screenplay by Craig Luck, who will be making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell.



“Bios” follows an ailing inventor, the last man on Earth, who builds an android to keep him and his dog company as he goes on a journey across the country.



Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier and Skeet Ulrich also star.



The film is produced by Kevin Misher (“Public Enemies,” “Fighting With My Family”), Jack Rapke (“Cast Away,” “Flight”), Jacqueline Levine (“Allied,” “The Walk”), and Powell. Robert Zemeckis, Craig Luck, Miguel Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims are executive producing.



Currently, the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” will hit theaters on August 13, as well as Ben Affleck’s “Deep Water.”



